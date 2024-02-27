© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Units of the 2nd Guards Army of the "Center" group are breaking through the AFU defense north of Avdeevka.
The assault units of the 2nd Army have breached the AFU defense and liberated the settlement of Stepove (Petrovske). The remnants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, facing complete destruction, fled their positions.
Currently, the liberated territory is being cleared, and forces are being reinforced for further advance.