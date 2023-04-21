FDA’s CALIFF CALLS FOR MORE CENSORSHIP from TheHighwire.cm

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/fdas-califf-calls-for-more-censorship/
After uncovering a censorship industrial complex that infected the
entire social media substrate during Covid, US FDA commissioner Dr.
Robert Califf is now saying we need more control over speech. But, in
the era of Elon’s Twitter, will his message take hold?