Entering from Salah al-Din Street, Israeli tank opened fire on civilian vehicle then retreats

Entering from the Netzer cross on Jalan Salah al-Din, Israeli tank opened fire on Palestinian civilian car then withdrew from inside Gaza Strip following resistance from Hamas fighters. Israel engineered a ground invasion victory after defeat in the battle of Erez north of Gaza. Salah al-Din is the area between the border and the road where tanks arrive, empty or agricultural areas and even sparsely populated locations.
