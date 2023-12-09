BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT MEDICALLY ASSISTED SUICIDE?- KEVIN J. JOHNSTON AT YOUNG AMERICANS FOUNDATION
23 views • 12/09/2023

Medically assisted suicide in Canada is something that is being offered to everybody. The homeless, the poor, the depressed, the mentally ill or anybody in general who just wants to give up.

Your 12-year-old child could walk into any Hospital in Canada and ask for assisted suicide and they would receive it without you knowing anything about it until your child shows up in a box at your door.

In this video I break down what I think of medically assisted suicide and you should really consider what I say here.


Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9PM Eastern Time LIVE on www.FreedomReport.ca


Watch The Real Estate Show with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM Eastern Time LIVE on www.FreedomReport.ca


#YoungAmericans #America #Houston #Podcast #PublicSpeaking #Americans #college #university #students #student

