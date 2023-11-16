The Feast of Tabernacles | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy



Pastor Sandra Kennedy says, all of the Feasts of God from Passover to Tabernacles, form a road map that points prophetically to Jesus our Redemption. The last of the feasts, the Feast of Tabernacles is celebrated for 7 days, completing a seven-fold display of God’s relationship with us, as shown in Leviticus 23:33-43. Tabernacles is all about celebrating and rejoicing in the sure promises of God, especially about the eternal future that God has for us. Hear the heart of God during this feast time: that our destiny is not on this earth, and our home is in Heaven where He dwells; to have ultimate rest, peace, boundless love, and abundant uninterrupted JOY. Understand why having the Presence of the Lord with you, is the highest form of approval any man or woman can ever receive!

To watch the entire broadcast of Youtube https://youtu.be/biWyINVFY2I?si=tgTuwokiFF5V4qEd









