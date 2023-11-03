Mass Vaccination and DOCTOR deaths - Part 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Of all the people, doctors should have been extremely cautious about the dangers of an experimental vaccine. However the opposite was true. A majority of doctors around the globe promoted, championed and consumed these products. How could they have got it so wrong and how can we ever trust them with our health again?
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984