Only Deep Prophecy Students Would See This 04/28/2025

Ezekiel 33:6 says: “But if the Watchman see the sword come, and blow not the trumpet, and the people not warned, if the sword come, and take any person from among them, he is taken away in his iniquity; but his blood will I require at the watchman’s hand”. Today Pastor Stan shares his view on previous Prophecies so that you can see what he sees. So that you can get what is in his heart.





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support