Only Deep Prophecy Students Would See This 04/28/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
783 followers
191 views • 4 months ago

Ezekiel 33:6 says: “But if the Watchman see the sword come, and blow not the trumpet, and the people not warned, if the sword come, and take any person from among them, he is taken away in his iniquity; but his blood will I require at the watchman’s hand”. Today Pastor Stan shares his view on previous Prophecies so that you can see what he sees. So that you can get what is in his heart.


 Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

studentsprophecydeepprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stanwould see this
Chapters

00:00Intro

03:27Don’t “Get Tired” of Nothing

09:00Active Prophecies

14:32Leslie Johnson Prophecies

20:24Shane Warren Prophecies

23:13The Show Has Begun

