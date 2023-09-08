Trump's Trial Revelation to the Press Could Change Everything

The former President and likely 2024 Republican frontrunner, Donald Trump, isn't just sitting back and letting others speak for him. He took to Hugh Hewitt's radio show and confirmed, "Oh yes, absolutely," he will testify in his own defense at any of the trials stemming from the various indictments he faces.



