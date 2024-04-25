© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Moho
Apr 24, 2024
His Emaciated Body Is So Light But Ticks Have Never Stopped Suck Through His Veins...
This dog has starved for a long time until we found him. He couldn't walk anymore, his body was full of big ticks. When I held him, I felt like I might break his body. He was very scared, but he never fought back.J ust hid his head in a corner and then collapsed down when I did his health check...
Credit To: Cliever Torres
Apoyamos perritos en situación de calle.🇵🇪 Callao
Tu apoyo déjalo aquí 👇👇
Paypal : @sarasaume
Cuenta de apoyo: Yape/plin:993058135 Honorata Saume
#HungryDog, #StarvedDog, #TheMoho
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7btbPMIWHgo