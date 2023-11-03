Are Stupid People A Threat To Us?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The specifically referenced idiot doubles down:https://twitter.com/LDN_Social/status/1720515801088708621
Bitchute link for Force Multipliers of THIS message https://www.bitchute.com/video/fDureLk5PjaA/
Brought to you by patriots at https://libertydaily.news
If you want to not be one of the stupid people who get depopulated - learn how to defend yourself in court (it only costs 250 bucks)
https://www.howtowinincourt.com/?refercode=EV0011
Russia Preparing to WIN A Nuclear War
https://investortimes.com/freedomoutpost/10-signs-russia-preparing-fight-win-nuclear-war-united-states/