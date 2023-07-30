BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump And His (DS) Enemies Domestic
Knightbeat News
Knightbeat News
86 followers
54 views • 07/30/2023

The reason I say "My Pen Is My Sword" is because the truth is that while Trump is being mercilessly attacked by the Deep State, it is MY future, MY feedoms, MY rights that he is fighting to preserve. I am also very but righteously angry  that the US Govt is clearly controlled by the Deep State.  Whether Democrats or Republicans, they are criminals, robbing ME (and all of us) blind to support their NWO and WEF agenda (via Ukraine). They are all domestic enemies. They are MY enemies. And Yours. So I fight with my pen and honest reporting skills, writing books, making videos, and editing a newsletter for like-minded patriots. 

www.northstarnewsletter.com 

Keywords
trumpelectionchinabidenmedia2024knightstolenenemiesriggeddeepstatedomestichunter
