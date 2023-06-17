© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Less than 30-seconds of truth splashed across the lower-third portion of your television screen, if you happened to be watching Fox News on the day of the purely political and unprecedented criminal arraignment of a former US President, was the initial basis for the uber-popular Tucker Carlson’s monologue in episode 4, titled “Wannabe Dictator.” https://www.hagmannpi.com/fox-news-producer-sneaks-30-seconds-of-truth-into-broadcast-communist-left-big-mad/
Additionally, multiple truth bombs were dropped by Tucker Carlson that laid bare the hypocrisy of the Communist Left entrenched within and currently running the US government – Obama’s third term. It is a “must watch” episode that should leave The Hagmann Report’s own Randy Taylor giddy with delight as Carlson draws focus to fake news Russiagate liar and MSNBC darling Ukraine & WW III promoter Alexander Vindman.
Seriously, though, neither Randy Taylor nor I are amused by the antics of Vindman or his co-conspirators in the takedown of a US President. We will not stand idly by while the co-conspirators of the wannabe dicttorship continue to push the American people into tyrannical submission. Stay tuned.
Here is the Twitter episode that is melting the minds of the mealy-mouth mental midgets – please take the time to watch it:
