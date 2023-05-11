BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EVERY WOMAN AND GIRL MUST WATCH THIS VIDEO NOW.
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
176 views • 05/11/2023

SPREAD THIS LADIES and YOUNG LADIES WORLDWIDE.

I am a man. I am a father. My DUTY is to protect my family, especially MY DAUGHTER from perverts and predators.

My life is willingly forfeited to protect her, without a single regret.

It is MY DUTY to help her by helping all of you and to get the message out that THERE IS NO SUCH THING as a man magically becoming a woman, and NO MAN has the right to be in a woman's washroom, changeroom, or any space designated for women anywhere in public.

Make sure that every woman you know hears this message and that they NEVER need to feel guilty about their discomfort around naked men wearing lipstick in the same changeroom as you.

THIS MUST END.

www.FreedomReport.ca

Keywords
antifalefthomosexualgaytransgendertransradicalleftwashrooms
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy