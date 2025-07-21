BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Tom Segura, Project 2025, Pedro Pascal, Key Griggs, JEWS, Bonus Army, Shit-Face, Brandon Shill-rrera
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
5 views • 2 months ago

SR 2025-07-18 #205

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #205: 18 July 2025

 

Topic list:
* Austin Tom Segura’s Catholic school-mass story.
* More on Catholic cook Shannon Vavich, Kevine Roberts and “Project 2025”.
* “Right” vs. “Left”
* Salvador Allende, Pedro Pascal and his “brother”, “Lux”.
* Kay Griggs vs. Joel van der Reijden vs. “Alex Jones”
* Jews that hate Jews
* Veterans can get their guns taken away if they do this.
* TASER! TASER! TASER! When cops kill.
* Shriner Freemason Douglas MacArthur, George Patton, Jesuit Edmund Walsh and the betrayal of the Bonus Army.
* More on jesuit “Klaus” Barbie the Vatican/CIA Butcher of Lyon.
* The “Brazilian model” who supposedly puts shit on her face.
* Brandon Shill-rrera never met a false flag he disagreed with.

