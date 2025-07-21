Tom Segura, Project 2025, Pedro Pascal, Key Griggs, JEWS, Bonus Army, Shit-Face, Brandon Shill-rrera

SR 2025-07-18 #205

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #205: 18 July 2025

Topic list:

* Austin Tom Segura’s Catholic school-mass story.

* More on Catholic cook Shannon Vavich, Kevine Roberts and “Project 2025”.

* “Right” vs. “Left”

* Salvador Allende, Pedro Pascal and his “brother”, “Lux”.

* Kay Griggs vs. Joel van der Reijden vs. “Alex Jones”

* Jews that hate Jews

* Veterans can get their guns taken away if they do this.

* TASER! TASER! TASER! When cops kill.

* Shriner Freemason Douglas MacArthur, George Patton, Jesuit Edmund Walsh and the betrayal of the Bonus Army.

* More on jesuit “Klaus” Barbie the Vatican/CIA Butcher of Lyon.

* The “Brazilian model” who supposedly puts shit on her face.

* Brandon Shill-rrera never met a false flag he disagreed with.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

· Odysee (also LIVE):

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

· Rumble (also LIVE):

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

· BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

· Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

· UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5