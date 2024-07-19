You will see serious world incidents. Pray for the competing youth, evil does not stop

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My children, the shadow of evil moves all over the Earth, on every occasion and you must remain on spiritual alert so that it does not lead you to fall or lead you to be indifferent to the daily happenings
July 15, 2024 – Message of Our Lord Jesus Christ to Luz de Maria
The devil possesses no more power than I do, you must understand this so that you may stand firm.
The devil tempts My children with his destructive cunning and has managed to penetrate the minds of great scientists who have created what science today will use to cause evil by killing man himself.
You will see serious world incidents. The lives of some of the world rulers remain in danger, as happened recently [1] and My Blessed Mother alerted you in advance.
When death should not loom in the life of one of My children in general, it does not loom, even though everything seems to be against them. Miracles are fulfilled when it is My Will that the human creature be converted and work and act for the good of humanity and for the good of his soul, so that he may be saved and attain eternal life.
Be attentive, My little ones, be attentive!
Humanity walks in quicksand because of its lack of faith in My Word, because of its failure to fulfill the Commandments and the Sacraments; its heart is hardened and its thoughts lead it towards evil, freezing the common good.