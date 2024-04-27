Al CIAeda, Scamdemic, Rockefellers & Rome, Jews, Inquisition, Controlled Op, “Scientism”

CTB 2020-08-24 The Terrain of Thieving Tyranny

Topic list courtesy of JSD:

* Jihadis “accidentally” receive weapons from the U.S. government.

* The “Veterans Administration” vs. home health remedies.

* Plandemic II

* The Rockefellers and Cardinal Timothy Cardinal Dolan.

* Big Pharma’s war on Terrain.

* Zbigniew Brzezinski and the Trilateral Commission.

* Kamala Harris runs cover for Rome.

* “How do you lay down with that?”

* The abuse of Jews and the real history of Adolf Hitler.

* Donald Trump’s top justice official: Donald Barr.

* The St. Bartholomew’s Day massacre.

* The Unholy See.

* “Former Jesuit” Malikai Martin vs. EX-Jesuit Alberto Rivera.

* Book publisher issues with:

> Zondervan

> Chick Publications

* The California wildfires.

* “Vaccines forever!”

* Rome’s celibacy requirement.

* “Evangelical Preacher” Joel Schumacher.

* Who is really behind “Darwinian Evolution”?

* The pandemic exposed!

* Democrat or Republican, Rome will win in November.

* Friday the 13th

* Healthful eating, a low acidic diet.

* “SJ” stands for “Scientism” and “Jesuitism”

Show links:

JESUIT BREADCRUMBS IN THE CALIFORNIA STATE FIRE STAFF

https://www.fire.ca.gov/about-us/executive-staff

TOO MUCH SPIN? U.K. MAIL SAYS U.S. GOV’T FUNDED CORONAHOAX LAB IN WUHAN

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8211291/U-S-government-gave-3-7million-grant-Wuhan-lab-experimented-coronavirus-source-bats.html

CATHOLIC ENCYCLOPEDIA ADMITS AMERICA OWNED BY ROME FROM THE BEGINNING

https://www.newadvent.org/cathen/15558a.htm

PLANDEMIC II CLIP PROVES BIG PHARMA ERASED TERRAIN THEORY

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NZgFeZRJEGBF/

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/