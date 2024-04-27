Al CIAeda, Scamdemic, Rockefellers & Rome, Jews, Inquisition, Controlled Op, “Scientism”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2020-08-24 The Terrain of Thieving Tyranny
Topic list courtesy of JSD:
* Jihadis “accidentally” receive weapons from the U.S. government.
* The “Veterans Administration” vs. home health remedies.
* Plandemic II
* The Rockefellers and Cardinal Timothy Cardinal Dolan.
* Big Pharma’s war on Terrain.
* Zbigniew Brzezinski and the Trilateral Commission.
* Kamala Harris runs cover for Rome.
* “How do you lay down with that?”
* The abuse of Jews and the real history of Adolf Hitler.
* Donald Trump’s top justice official: Donald Barr.
* The St. Bartholomew’s Day massacre.
* The Unholy See.
* “Former Jesuit” Malikai Martin vs. EX-Jesuit Alberto Rivera.
* Book publisher issues with:
> Zondervan
> Chick Publications
* The California wildfires.
* “Vaccines forever!”
* Rome’s celibacy requirement.
* “Evangelical Preacher” Joel Schumacher.
* Who is really behind “Darwinian Evolution”?
* The pandemic exposed!
* Democrat or Republican, Rome will win in November.
* Friday the 13th
* Healthful eating, a low acidic diet.
* “SJ” stands for “Scientism” and “Jesuitism”
Show links:
JESUIT BREADCRUMBS IN THE CALIFORNIA STATE FIRE STAFF
https://www.fire.ca.gov/about-us/executive-staff
TOO MUCH SPIN? U.K. MAIL SAYS U.S. GOV’T FUNDED CORONAHOAX
LAB IN WUHAN
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8211291/U-S-government-gave-3-7million-grant-Wuhan-lab-experimented-coronavirus-source-bats.html
CATHOLIC ENCYCLOPEDIA ADMITS AMERICA OWNED BY ROME FROM THE
BEGINNING
https://www.newadvent.org/cathen/15558a.htm
PLANDEMIC II CLIP PROVES BIG PHARMA ERASED TERRAIN THEORY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NZgFeZRJEGBF/
