[SF154] Dom & Chris Chat With Mark Devlin
Sheep Farm Studios
Sheep Farm Studios
21 views • 12/02/2023

SF154 Full Runtime 2:26


We cover a lot of subjects in episode 154, from Mark's new book the Gift & The Curse, & his recent visit to Las Vegas and whirlwind tour of Australia to Soylent Green and the use of human tissue in food, Paul van Dyk, the smiley face symbolism, Paul McCartney [Billy Shears], Lifetime Actors, Sir Henry Kissinger, John Wayne Todd, and everything else under the sun, well one of the suns anyway.


SF Live Show 9 Dec 2023 additional info


Pub Meet up for the Sheep Farm Live event in Honley, Chris will be there from around 4pm at The Krafty Kettle [Krafty], 11A/13B WESTGATE, HONLEY, HOLMFIRTH,  HUDDERSFIELD, WEST YORKSHIRE, HD9 6AA

Krafty – Honley (kraftyhonley.co.uk)


Chris Gaping Gobs - Gaping Gobs - Etsy UK


Dom's Health Bunker Sodium Ascorbate [VitC] Powder


Email [email protected] or [email protected]


Sheep Farm – DON'T BELIEVE


Mark Devlin – Speaker, DJ, Author (djmarkdevlin.com)


‘The Gift and the Curse’


https://www.amazon.co.uk/Crime-Thrillers-Mystery-Mark-Devlin-Books/s?rh=n%3A72%2Cp_27%3AMark+Devlin

boris johnsonmark devlinsheep farm
