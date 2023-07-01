BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bases in LaGomera - Author Roberto Durante -There is no Death
142 views • 07/01/2023

Bases in LaGomera  interviews French author, Otrebor on his book "I am a Little Light Point" a spiritual experience. The original version of this book, was suppressed and banned by the American publisher, as it let children know about reincarnation and thus 'There is No Death'.

The author is Roberto Durante, and he published the original version under his real name, many years ago. This is the subject of why his simple book was banned.

Now if you follow the email on screen, he will send you the pdf for free.

Thanks to Ananda Gaya Maya for inviting Bases-TV to La Gomera, and getting this interview


Keywords
spiritualdeathlifeculturereincarnation
