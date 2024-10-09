It's The END of Woke Hollywood As We Know It, And I Feel Fine | Nerdrotic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meus Outros Canais:
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w
COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936
MGTOWTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7
Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/
Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6
Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro
StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb
Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro
gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro
Título Original: It's The END of Woke Hollywood As We Know It, And I Feel Fine
Publicado em YT, 14 de Setembro de 2023
Créditos: Nerdrotic
Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qll3J2ztPi4
Descrição Original do Autor:
1.503.506 visualizações 14 de set. de 2023 #disney #Hollywood #amazon
Lights, camera, STRIKE! Hollywood's biggest showdown is here, and it's juicier than a Hollywood drama! #Hollywood #disney #amazon
Subscribe to The Nerdrotic Network: @nerdrotic @NerdroticDaily @NerdroticLive
Edited by @PierryChan
Nerdrotic Merch Store!
https://mixedtees.com/nerdrotic
FNT T-Shirt!
https://mixedtees.com/nerdrotic/frida...
Sponsored by MetaPCs!
Click here to get a discount on a PC:
https://www.metapcs.com/creator-nerdr...
Sponsored by GEEK GRIND!
Use Promo Code "Nerdrotic" for 20% off: