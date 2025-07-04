If you want to know the truth look at whois being silenced!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Dr Ryan Cole: If you look back on all of this and people say, Well, why did this happen? What's going on? The easy answer is, if you want to know what's going on, all the money, if you want to know the truth, look at who's being silenced.

US Senator Ron Johnson: We are a long way from the end of the story, the battle has only just begun.

Brianne Dressen: This movie, it's going to be labeled an anti-Vax movie, anti-vaxers, trying to gain momentum, trying to kill people, murderers. It's coming. This is what a murderer looks like.

I want to go back to what I call normal life. Wrap my arms around my kids. Tell them I love them. Joke with them, skip rocks on a lake, color with them, sing with them, make them food that they'll complain about not wanting to eat.

Husband: We have a saying in our relationship. It's No Matter What, through all those struggles and trials at the end of it, it would always come back to I choose you. You choose me, no matter what.

Brianne Dressen: I'm not gonna give up. Not gonna give up on these people!

----

Watch Follow the Silenced with the Q&A from the premiere in Austin: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/follow-the-silenced/

Please consider supporting React 19: ﻿https://react19.org/donate. An s﻿cience-based organization to support people suffering from long-term COVID-19 vaccine effects.