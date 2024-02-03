DISTURBING IMAGES: WATCH CNN CATCHES IDF Cemetery Atrocity Lie (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Breaking Points at:-
https://youtu.be/5UoNCuwc5eU?si=YLwuRCoRjImPCuiZ
1 Feb 2024 #news #politics #youtube
Krystal and Emily discuss CNN catching the IDF lying to them after destroying a cemetery in Gaza.
