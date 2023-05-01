© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Squeezed Light?
Time Multiplexing?
Gaussian Boson Sampling?
This new “Photonic Quantum Computer” does in a fraction of a second what would take more than 9,000 years on the most powerful supercomputer in the world.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-04725-x
Oh yeah - and it’s accessible to anyone over the cloud, today through Xanadu Cloud or Amazon Braket:
https://xanadu.ai/products/borealis/