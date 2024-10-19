The DoD Is Fixin' To Bite Americans-The Culmination Of A Plan Decades In The Making

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Obama fires 300 generals/admirals. Then, the military goes super-woke, destroying its effectiveness to the ridicule of millions at home and abroad. Next, this new breed of victim class/soldiers are given the green light by the DoD to fire on their real enemies-American conservatives, Christians and patriots. God help us. Greg Reese vid-https://banned.video/watch?id=6712c2d8dfec1e7e8e8debb3 3 of 7 vid-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZ3_f_iaBVE http://coldfury.com/WRSA/WRSA-WP/2024/10/18/this-material-will-be-on-the-final-exam/