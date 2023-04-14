BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Just What Is the New Apostolic Reformation? Part 2 - with Mark Dinsmore
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
11 views • 04/14/2023

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-mark-dinsmore-part-2 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


In today’s program, Tom continues his discussion of the New Apostolic Reformation with TBC staff member Mark Dinsmore. Now, along with his guest, here’s TBC executive director, Tom McMahon.


Tom: Thanks, Gary. Last week, Mark Dinsmore, a staff member here and a good friend in the Lord—as I said last week, Mark, I could spend the whole day talking about just what you contribute here, which I greatly appreciate. Last week, we discussed and we will discuss this week a movement in the church called the New Apostolic Reformation, which is…maybe some of you haven’t heard of it, but it is basically influencing millions…

Keywords
apostasyberean callta mcmahonmark dinsmore
