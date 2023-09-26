The 7 Headed Beast & The Harlot

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Beauty & The Beast #europe #africa
Here's the ultimate info & understanding on who #revelation 17 & 18 talks about.. The Harlot riding the 7 headed beast, which is Europa directing the 7 former kingdoms of Europa, that conquered the land of the Jews (#hebrewstonegroes). We can now see & understand that the #prophecy is coming to pass, with protests, energy prices there, etc...
Links :
Revelation 17 : https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2017&version=KJV
Revelation 18 : https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2018&version=KJV
Vision video / True Hebrews / High Priest Garment / Bantu people : https://youtu.be/wW9AiWvJOSkMost spoken languages : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_languages_by_total_number_of_speakersEuropa (goddess) : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Europa_(consort_of_Zeus)#dreamHathor : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hathor7 Hilled Cities : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_cities_claimed_to_be_built_on_seven_hills
Didn't have much left towards the end to mention the 7 hills.
It is also linkedto the 7 chakras, obviously - The Menorah, the human body.. which is the " skin of the sperent ".
It's all about The Earth,and her cleansing. The 7 seals... 7 kingdoms in #gamesofthrones and so on..