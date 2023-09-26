BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The 7 Headed Beast & The Harlot
Great Stuff In A Few Lines
2 followers
0
60 views • 09/26/2023

The Beauty & The Beast #europe #africa

Here's the ultimate info & understanding on who #revelation 17 & 18 talks about.. The Harlot riding the 7 headed beast, which is Europa directing the 7 former kingdoms of Europa, that conquered the land of the Jews (#hebrewstonegroes). We can now see & understand that the #prophecy is coming to pass, with protests, energy prices there, etc...

Links :
Revelation 17 : https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2017&version=KJV

Revelation 18 : https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2018&version=KJV

Colonisation of Africa : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colonisation_of_Africa

Vision video / True Hebrews / High Priest Garment / Bantu people : https://youtu.be/wW9AiWvJOSkMost spoken languages : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_languages_by_total_number_of_speakersEuropa (goddess) : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Europa_(consort_of_Zeus)#dreamHathor : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hathor7 Hilled Cities : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_cities_claimed_to_be_built_on_seven_hills

Didn't have much left towards the end to mention the 7 hills.
It is also linkedto the 7 chakras, obviously - The Menorah, the human body.. which is the " skin of the sperent ".

It's all about The Earth,and her cleansing. The 7 seals... 7 kingdoms in #gamesofthrones and so on..

beasteuroperevelationheadedharlot7
