Wabash Cannonball - Randall Franks & Ryan Stinson - Appalachian Sounds

A RANDALL FRANKS WEB SERIES - "APPALACHIAN SOUNDS"

Appalachian Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night" performs with musical guests on his Americana music show "Appalachian Sounds" featuring artists from country, bluegrass, gospel, folk and the Americana musical genres.

He appears in this video with country pianist and vocalist Ryan Stinson.

Stinson was a Share America Foundation Scholar who in addition to his own shows in theaters and concerts appears with Randall's historic Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree.

On "Wabash Cannonball" Randall Franks sings an A.P. Carter song popularized by Roy Acuff, one of his friends and musical heroes, that he came to know when he started performing for the Grand Ole Opry. Franks is also a Carter Family cousin.

This performance was recorded at UCTV Studios in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. Special Thanks to Judy O'Neal and the UCTV Staff

Wabash Cannonball (A.P. Carter/APRS/BMI)

