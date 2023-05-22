Seance AI is a digital psychic-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MAY 22 2023

There's an upcoming service called Seance AI — yes, it's actually called that —and it sets itself apart. It's built by a software development lab called AE Studio, where its creator, a designer named Jarren Rocks, isn't shy about the straightforwardness of the product's name. "We're trying to make it sound as magical and as mystical as possible," Rocks told Futurism, saying the name is a call to attention over how advanced large language model (LLM) tech has gotten. Little do they know that they are right in line with what your King James Bible says will be the 'spiritual temperature' of the end times.



"And the rest of the men which were not killed by these plagues yet repented not of the works of their hands, that they should not worship devils, and idols of gold, and silver, and brass, and stone, and of wood: which neither can see, nor hear, nor walk:" Revelation 9:20 (KJB)



On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, AI-powered everything is getting ready to explode over our digital landscape and it will reset the world every bit as much as the internet did back in 1994. All search engine results will be controlled by AI, and AI will be a dominant force in the spirit world as well. It will revolutionize lost man's concept of religion, and will open wide the portal to things we ought have nothing to do with. A company called AE Studio is launching something called Seance AI, and it's just like what it sounds like. Seance AI is a digital psychic to allow you to have a conversation with your deceased loved ones. On the episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we show you how the AI revolution was, and is, foretold by the scripture of truth.

