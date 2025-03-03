BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
You Are the Children Of the Kingdom of God
17 views • 6 months ago

You Are the Children Of the Kingdom of God

Clip from 1974 If My People Crusade by Jimmy and Carol Owens


You Are the Children of the Kingdom of God

You're the chosen ones for whom the savior came

You're His noble new creation by the Spirit and the Blood

You're the Church that He has build to bear His Name


And the gates of hell shall not prevail against you

And the hordes of darkness cannot quench your light

And the Hosts of God shall stand and fight beside you

'Til your King shall reign triumphant in His might.

Keywords
messiahchristsalvationmillennialkingdomvictorymillennium
