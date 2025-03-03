© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You Are the Children Of the Kingdom of God
Clip from 1974 If My People Crusade by Jimmy and Carol Owens
You're the chosen ones for whom the savior came
You're His noble new creation by the Spirit and the Blood
You're the Church that He has build to bear His Name
And the gates of hell shall not prevail against you
And the hordes of darkness cannot quench your light
And the Hosts of God shall stand and fight beside you
'Til your King shall reign triumphant in His might.