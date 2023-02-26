BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What is a Miracle?
1 view • 02/26/2023

Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless

What is a Miracle?

In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students.
Today with Suchada and Navasit


- What is the definition of a miracle?

- Is a miracle real thing?

- In some churches, temples, sacred places, or someone, there would be something miracle happens, when people go there. What really make miracle happens?

- Can ordinary human make miracles happen?

- In which circumstances miracles happen?


Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.


Info on private readings: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/dakini-oracle-skyview-astrology-readings

Blog with also written readings: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove

Astrology Blog: https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com/

Telegram: @KatharinaBless

Pearls of Wisdom (only my videos): https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1

Silver Dove Network: https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz

Twitter: @katharinabless

MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork

Brighteon Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/silverdove

Rumble Videos: https://rumble.com/user/SilverDove11

You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/@katharinabless5425

Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/katharina-bless-19177a17

