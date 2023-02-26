Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless

What is a Miracle?





In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students.

Today with Suchada and Navasit





- What is the definition of a miracle?

- Is a miracle real thing?

- In some churches, temples, sacred places, or someone, there would be something miracle happens, when people go there. What really make miracle happens?

- Can ordinary human make miracles happen?

- In which circumstances miracles happen?



Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.









