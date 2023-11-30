BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Updated Drone Footage | Lahaina Fire Devastation | Puamana and South Front St November 25th, 2023
Alex Hammer
110 views • 11/30/2023

Here is the crowd sourced list of missing and deceased. http://www.LahainaFireVictims.com If you know of someone that is missing or deceased and is NOT on this list please let me know

808-298-2030

Submit FOIA Requests and Questions to these organizations:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1c9tIKanb-hO2MOw12eaym-EohVlpb4A4-9E9vJCB79w/edit?usp=sharing


Karen’s Venmo is @Karen-Agonoy last four digits of phone 4641


https://venmo.com/u/Karen-Agonoy


Please dive directly to Glenn’s Island Lock and Safe at Venmo

https://account.venmo.com/u/Islandlock


Please give to Lani’s Venmo @gdekneef and her direct cell is +1 (808) 600-1521


Please give directly to Jeremy & Elisha’s Venmo https://venmo.com/u/Jeremy-Baldwin-47 GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/e6721ba4 You can also call/text Jeremy directly at +1 (808) 283-4027 to give directly or offer resources like tools etc.


Please Give to the Agcaoili Family GoFundMe https://gofund.me/24b1bc26


Please Give to Ed and Michaelle Cheney

Venmo @DM-Cheney last four digits of phone number 2446

http://www.venmo.com/u/DM-Cheney

Go Fund Me

https://gofund.me/32700c93


Ed Cheney Cell 808-214-2446


Nuku Venmo https://venmo.com/u/Fifitaniu

Tou Venmo https://venmo.com/u/Touboy61

Nuku CashApp https://cash.app/$FifitaNiu15

Checks payable to Fifita Niu

P.O. BOX 4061 Kahului hi 96733


Brokered by Real Broker LLC

Merch http://www.EricWestMaui.com


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

Hawaii Real Estate

https://www.youtube.com/@hawaiirealestateorg/videos


oahuhawaii real estatemaui hawaiimaui real estatemaui listing agentmaui buyers agentmaui homes for salecondo buying tipsmaui island lifemaui vloghawaii vloghawaii lifemaui mlsthe most beautiful place in the worldmoving to hawaiihawaii travel tips
