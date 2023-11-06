BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Truth About the Baby in the Oven (Another Lie) and Israeli Caused Citizen Deaths Inflating Hamas Death Numbers
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
79 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 11/06/2023

Hamas baked a baby in an oven was the story. Turns out that was yet another propaganda lie promoted by the Zionists to justify their genocide of Gazan civilians. Two Israeli journalists have confirmed from all sources cited that there was no truth to it.

They did the same with the beheaded babies story as well. Turns out the IDF could not confirm that story either forcing Joe Biden to walk back the remarks about what he saw hours after he made them in the White House. The first thing to disappear in war is the truth.

Subscribe to this channel for more updates.

Keywords
israelgazagovernment corruptiongovernment cover-upgovernment liespolitics and current eventsgovernment propaganda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy