The Truth About the Baby in the Oven (Another Lie) and Israeli Caused Citizen Deaths Inflating Hamas Death Numbers

Hamas baked a baby in an oven was the story. Turns out that was yet another propaganda lie promoted by the Zionists to justify their genocide of Gazan civilians. Two Israeli journalists have confirmed from all sources cited that there was no truth to it.

They did the same with the beheaded babies story as well. Turns out the IDF could not confirm that story either forcing Joe Biden to walk back the remarks about what he saw hours after he made them in the White House. The first thing to disappear in war is the truth.

