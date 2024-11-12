Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 12, 2024 - Trump picks point to a swamp-infested ZIONIST OCCUPATION of America

- Trump's top picks almost all appear to be Zionist sellouts

- Sen. Marco Rubio as Secretary of State is a sure path to war with Iran

- Kristi Noem for Homeland Security is a free speech-hating Zionist who thinks God chose Israel to slaughter Palestinians

- Elise Stefanik for UN Ambassador supports imprisoning Americans who criticize Israel

- Treasury secretary pick is a Soros lackey

- Trump is filling his administration with the ZIONIST SWAMP

- This puts America on a certain path to bleeding and dying for Israel

- Soon, Trump will sign new "anti-Semitism" laws that criminalize any speech critical of Israel

- Interview with Bek Lover about Islam, Christianity, faith and wisdom





