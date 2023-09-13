EPOCH TV | Rise in Aggressive 'Turbo Cancers'— Especially Among Younger People

EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders with Jan Jekielek

Dr. Harvey Risch: Rise in Aggressive 'Turbo Cancers'—Especially Among Younger People

"Cancer is something that the body normally fights off…[but] if you damage the immune system in a way that limits the ability to recognize or to disable newly growing deranged cancer cells, then that opens the door to them multiplying to the point where it's beyond the immune system to cope. And that's the mechanism I think that's the most likely here. We know that the COVID vaccines have done various degrees of damage to the immune system in a fraction of people who've taken them." - Yale professor emeritus Dr. Harvey Risch





🔴 WATCH on @AmThoughtLeader: https://ept.ms/S0911HarveyRisch









“What clinicians have been seeing,” says Dr. Harvey Risch, “is very strange things: For example, 25-year-olds with colon cancer, who don't have family histories of the disease—that's basically impossible along the known paradigm for how colon cancer works—and other long-latency cancers that they're seeing in very young people.”





Dr. Risch is Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology in the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health at the Yale School of Public Health and Yale School of Medicine. His research has focused extensively on the causes of cancer as well as prevention and early diagnosis.





We discuss the rise of what are called “turbo cancers” and what may be causing them.





“Some of these cancers are so aggressive that between the time that they're first seen and when they come back for treatment after a few weeks, they've grown dramatically compared to what oncologists would have expected for the way cancer normally progresses,” Dr. Risch says.





🔵 $1 for 2 months - Try EpochTV Today! 👉 https://ept.ms/1For2Months-Jan





🔵 Sign up for the American Thought Leaders newsletter to stay up-to-date on new episodes, releases, and events 👉 https://ept.ms/ATLnewsletter





🔵NEW DOCUMENTARY: “Gotaways: The Hidden Border Crisis” 👉 https://ept.ms/3Kl9mTX





https://x.com/JanJekielek/status/1701603397466787973?s=20