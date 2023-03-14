END THE FED MIKE ADAMS IS SUCH A NEUTERED GOY HE WON'T EVEN MENTION THE JEWS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR COLLAPSE OF AMERIKKKA

END THE FED.





"Most people in the United States are unaware of the way the Jesuits control their lives through a complex international banking system.





The way it works is this: There is a rule of banking called the International Maritime Admiralty Law. This is in reality a Vatican Canon Law. All central banks are controlled by the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SOAM), a secret Jesuit order. From the United States the Federal Reserve pays the Bank of England. The Bank of England bows to the Swiss Bank of International Settlements, which is the SOAM monetary system that controls all of the wealth."





The Jesuit-controlled fiat monetary system is currently showing signs of stress. Eventually it will collapse, as all fiat money systems do. They know this. The collapse could be swift and extremely destructive or drawn out and agonizingly painful.





The fiat money system is their mechanism of control. When it goes, so does their control. This is why they are desperate to substitute it with something else; CBDCs, vaccine passports, and carbon credits come to mind.





Do you remember the story of the Tower of Babel? The earth was all of one language. Being of one language enabled them to function for a unified purpose, which was to transcend the Earth and gain access to heaven, from where they could control the whole world.





Today, fiat money is the language that facilitates trade. It is the means of communication between individuals and nations. But it is a flawed system and contains a fatal defect. It is a debt-based system, where debt is actually used as money and interest is continuously charged on the debt, which requires a constant supply of new money to pay the interest due. This is monetary inflation and the cause of price inflation, which eventually leads to the collapse of the system.





For the most part, the US dollar is the world's reserve currency. It is the currency from which all other currencies derive their value. The value of each currency is determined by its exchange rate, which is denominated in dollars. If the US dollar is rejected, then its value goes to zero on international markets. At that point, international trade will cease. No country will be able to determine the value of its currency because the denominator of its currency will be zero.





At the Tower of Babel, God confused the common language used by the people, and they had to stop construction on their project, which was to attain world dominance. This happened because they could no longer communicate. There was no standard for communication any more. So they scattered. This is what will happen when the dollar collapses. It will be every nation for itself. Each will be left with its own currency but no way to use it internationally.





From this example, we can see why the Jesuits must find some other mechanism to maintain control over the nation states. They understand there is a fatal flaw in their system of communication. They know they're running out of time because the system is beginning to collapse.