State of Emergency In North Carolina: Mandatory Evacuations As Erin Expected to Bring 20-Foot Waves

Mandatory evacuations are underway in North Carolina’s Outer Banks as Hurricane Erin sends powerful waves toward the East Coast, with AccuWeather meteorologists warning of life-threatening flooding, road washouts and coastal erosion.

The Outer Banks are expected to be the area of the United States hit the hardest by Erin, with local officials declaring a State of Emergency for Dare County and evacuations for Hatteras Island. Residents have been told to evacuate by 8 a.m. EDT Tuesday.

A tropical storm watch and a storm surge watch have been issued along the coast of North Carolina due to the rising threats from Erin. The watches advise people to "plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding." The watches will likely be upgraded to warnings as Erin draws near.

