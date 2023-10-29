Truth and Righteousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deception in our time is worse than the days of Noah because the devil has joined the church and therefore people will not see how they are being deceived. The level of deception the devil has to use is similar to deceiving angels in heaven so it will be difficult for people to see, which is why the devil ends up with a one world religion: everyone will increasingly believe they are serving God because everyone will increasingly be manipulated by the devil's spirit of fear.