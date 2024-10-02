BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IS THIS THE BEGINNING OF THE EXPOSURE ₪ OF THE WORLDWIDE CHILD TRAFFICKING RING❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
7 months ago

NEW: Woman bawls in court as video footage of Kentucky sheriff Shawn Stines k*lling Judge Kevin Mullins is shown.


Stines is accused of m*rdering his longtime friend after seeing something on his cellphone.


New details reveal that after Mullins and Stines had lunch together, the pair met in the judge’s office.


“I was told Sheriff Stines tried to call his daughter, and tried to call his daughter from the judge's phone also,” Kentucky State Police Det. Clayton Stamper said.


Stines asked Mullins for his phone and reportedly tried calling his daughter.


Just seconds after seeing the judge's phone, Stines got up and began sh**ting.


Stines’ daughter has been interviewed by police.


When he was being arrested, Stines allegedly said: “They're trying to k*dnap my wife and kid.”


Source: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1841211063536123934


Thumbnail: https://lawandcrime.com/crime/were-all-shook-sheriff-allegedly-showed-up-to-speak-with-judge-alone-in-chambers-and-shot-him-dead-rattling-mountain-town/


The (((homosexual banking mafia))) is trying to keep all of this close to the vest...but NCSWIC 🇺🇲

Keywords
exposureworldwide child trafficking ringmulti pronged offensivesheriff mickey stinesjudge kevin mullins
