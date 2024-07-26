Tribulation: The Last 7 Years Explained 07/26/2024

Have you ever wondered what will happen in the 7-Year Tribulation? Some folks believe it will only last 3 and a half years. Today Pastor Stan shares with us what the Bible teaches on the Tribulation, how long it will last and what we can expect from the Antichrist coming forth during this time.

00:00 - The Last 3 Years

05:59 - Chart Explained

08:25 - The Feasts

09:21 - Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy

11:43 - Seven Year Tribulation

12:44 - Mahdi: Antichrist

24:20 - God’s Warnings to America



