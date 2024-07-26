BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tribulation: The Last 7 Years Explained 07/26/2024
The Prophecy Club
762 followers
206 views • 9 months ago

Have you ever wondered what will happen in the 7-Year Tribulation? Some folks believe it will only last 3 and a half years. Today Pastor Stan shares with us what the Bible teaches on the Tribulation, how long it will last and what we can expect from the Antichrist coming forth during this time.

 

00:00 - The Last 3 Years

05:59 - Chart Explained

08:25 - The Feasts

09:21 - Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy

11:43 - Seven Year Tribulation

12:44 - Mahdi: Antichrist

24:20 - God’s Warnings to America


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

tribulationprophecy clublast 7 yearsstan johnsonprophecy with stanthe feasts
