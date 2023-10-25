BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Eric Metaxas Joins Amanda Grace: Covering the War in Israel and What’s Going on in America
Ark of Grace Ministries
Ark of Grace Ministries
16 views • 10/25/2023

Amanda and American, Conservative Talk Show Host, Eric Metaxas, discuss the ongoing war in Israel and how America has been involved. You won’t want to miss this explosive interview! Tune in Oct. 24 @5pm ET.

Music Copyright References:
-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5
-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5
Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221
Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023
Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners

Keywords
americaisraeleric metaxasamanda graceark of grace ministries
