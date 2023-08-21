X22 REPORT Ep. 3144b - The People See The “Fifth Column”, Narrative Shift, Crosshairs Are Now On Obama

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3144b - August 20, 2023
The People See The “Fifth Column”, Narrative Shift, Crosshairs Are Now On Obama
The [DS] is now building the narrative that Covid is back, this is all in preparation for the election. They need to cheat and they will try, but this time around I do not believe the people will go along with the tyrannical mandates, the people will fight back.
Obama is now in the crosshairs, information is being brought out so they can begin to make the connection. Change of batter coming. The people can now see the fifth column, the [DS] fear is the people awaken.
