FBI's Misuse of Warrantless Surveillance Powers Needs to be Examined: Col. John Mills

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
FBI's Misuse of Warrantless Surveillance Powers Needs to be Examined
RealAmericasVoice
Col. John Mills tells John Fredericks that it’s time to reassess the FBI’s abuse of FISA Section 702 and how it violates Americans’ privacy.
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more #OutsideTheBeltway here: https://americasvoice.news/playlists/show/outside-the-beltway/