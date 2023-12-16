Russia Ukraine Updates





Dec 15, 2023





The crews of T-80 tanks destroyed exposed enemy strongholds, fortified trenches and firing points





Tankers of the Western Military District work at the forefront and provide support to motorised rifle units of the Russian troops, delivering powerful fire strikes against the enemy. In the Kupyansk direction, tankers of the Western group of troops from closed firing positions destroyed exposed strongholds, fortified trenches and firing points of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.





Often tankers have to work with direct fire and get very close to the enemy. New targets are 6 kilometres away. The first shot is sighting, the second is right on target. According to the coordinates received from reconnaissance, the crews of T-80 tanks destroyed all detected targets.





The fire was corrected using unmanned aerial vehicles, and their cameras recorded the hits. The objective control footage shows that the Ukrainian stronghold has been destroyed. Having completed the combat mission, the tank crews hastily left their firing positions. Tank crews on the front line can work both direct fire and from closed firing positions behind the terrain or in shelters. This allows them to remain undetected.





They successfully hit targets located at a considerable distance and beyond line of sight. At the same time, they can inflict effective fire damage and ensure that motorised rifle units carry out combat missions. Tankers in the Kupyansk direction have several combat missions every day.





