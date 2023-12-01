BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Conspiracies Prove Reality – Wake Up – Step Up
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
150 views • 12/01/2023

Many of the conspiracy theories of yesterday have become the conspiracy facts and realities of today

GHWB - The NEW WORLD ORDER

One World Government

One World Military

One World Justice System

One World Currency

Global Depopulation

JFK-RFK-MLK-Malcom X

The CIA’s Mocking Bird Media

MK Ultra

False Flags

Indoctrination vs. Education

1913 Great American coupe

Money as debt

Child and human Sex trafficking

Caviezal Sound of Freedom

Harvesting of Adrenachrome

Clones CGI etc.

Whose real? Whose not?

Who's dead? Whose alive?

The gig is up. Truths being revealed. Nothing can stop what’s coming and what’s coming in my view is serious trouble including potential kinetic war of sorts on the streets of America, actually already begun if you look closely. The next 9 months to a year will be biblical.

II: The 40K FootView

Intel and Insights: An excerpt from interview with Juan O'Savin - The Economy

For full 30-minute interview click here:

III: Action

God, Trump, Flynn Military White Hats need your help – Enlist!

 Action Changes Things – Things You Can Do To Fight This War

Access To PDF Doc.

SIV: News Bites and Closing Comments / Announcements

Economic News

J6 - Video of Capitol Police Throwing a Grandma Down a Flight of 10 Steps – TWICE!

New York: Courts Pave Way for Quarantine Camps

Intel from NY source

Battlefield America

Killing Trump

Announcements

Closing Comments

Final Words

WATCH THE FULL JOHN AND JUAN SEGMENT HERE: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-and-juan-107-intel-insights-ep-2/

Stay Connected with JMC! Email him at: [email protected]

FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS: https://linktr.ee/ampnews

LISTEN TO OUR SHOW PODCASTS: https://podcast.ampnews.us

