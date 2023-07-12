Culture War | Special Guest: Ryan Davis | Functional Fitness | Supple Leopard

On this episode of Moms on a Mission, the moms welcome back Ryan Davis. Ryan is a certified trainer who specializes in functional fitness and is passionate about educating the people of his community on health and exercise and empowering individuals to make change. First, Ryan defines functional fitness and explains why it is so important to implement functional fitness into everyone's individual lifestyle. Ryan goes on to describe the key elements of functional fitness and gives examples of how to incorporate functional fitness into a basic workout. Then Ryan and the moms discuss the importance of functional fitness training for young and teen athletes. Ryan encourages athletic trainers and parents to educate young athletes about the how and why of certain exercises and why they are so important for their particular sport. Ryan concludes the conversation by recommending a book entitled “Supple Leopard” by Kelly Starrett.





Links:





https://www.amazon.com/Becoming-Supple-Leopard-2nd-Performance/dp/1628600837

www.momsonamission.net



