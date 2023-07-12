BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Culture War | Special Guest: Ryan Davis | Functional Fitness | Supple Leopard
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
31 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 07/12/2023

On this episode of Moms on a Mission, the moms welcome back Ryan Davis. Ryan is a certified trainer who specializes in functional fitness and is passionate about educating the people of his community on health and exercise and empowering individuals to make change. First,  Ryan defines functional fitness and explains why it is so important to implement  functional fitness into everyone's individual lifestyle. Ryan goes on to describe the key elements of functional fitness and gives examples of how to incorporate functional fitness into a basic workout. Then Ryan and the moms discuss the importance of functional fitness training  for young and teen athletes. Ryan encourages athletic trainers and parents to  educate young athletes about the how and why of certain exercises  and why they are so  important for their particular sport. Ryan concludes the conversation by recommending a book entitled “Supple Leopard” by Kelly Starrett.


Sponsors:

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first 

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order. 


Links:


https://www.amazon.com/Becoming-Supple-Leopard-2nd-Performance/dp/1628600837 

www.momsonamission.net 


Keywords
educationmomsonamissonryandavis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy