© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John-Henry Westen
Sep 6, 2023
Captain John Frankman served in the United States Army as a Special Forces Operator with the 7th Special Forces Group — risking his life to protect and defend American freedoms. Then, guided by his Catholic faith, Frankman refused the immoral COVID -19 “vaccines” — knowing that they were tainted with aborted fetal cells. Now, Frankman has left the U.S. Army and has dedicated himself to sounding the alarm about his inside experience — and the unrelenting way that the abortion-tainted COVID-19 vaccines are pushed upon U.S. Army Special Forces units.
LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3f2j8a-special-forces-captain-resisted-covid-vax-paid-with-his-career.html