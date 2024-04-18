THE BEST ADVICE FOR YOUNG MEN

Man, nobody cares about your feelings and you should not care about them either. You need to care about your outward appearance as a man, your masculinity and spend all of your time working on you. Spending time concern yourself about how you feel on issues is simply going to be another hurt that you put in your own way stopping you from succeeding.





Don't waste your time chasing chicks, build yourself up to be the best goddamn man that you can and the chicks will chase you. Trust me I know this one. If you have any other questions about masculinity get a hold of me at my personal website





www.kevinjjohnston.ca





Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca





Watch The REAL ESTATE SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca





If you like this content, DONATE TODAY at www.KevinJJohnston.me





BUY ME A COFFEE, Please!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/kevinjjohnston





Follow Me on RUMBLE: www.rumble.com/user/Kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on TIKTOK: www.tiktok.com/@realkevinjjohnston





#panama #costarica #realestate #money #investment #sanjose #uvita #panamacity