© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/how-to-contend-in-prayer/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "In this episode of Spirit Connection, I continue with my recent theme on how to contend in prayer. This is a time to press into The LORD in prayer and worship … and stay in a place of joy. We are on the verge of a big breakthrough!"