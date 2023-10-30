An Israeli Tank Fires on a Civilian Vehicle on the key Salah ad-Din Road - GAZA STRIP

❗️An Israeli tank fires at a civilian vehicle on the key Salah ad-Din road, stretching across the entire Gaza Strip.

It is reported that IDF armored vehicles have already reached the outskirts of Gaza City, the capital of the Palestinian enclave.

adding found later: BREAKING: Israel's tanks have been spotted advancing towards Gaza City, and the key road has been cut off, according to AFP, citing eyewitnesses.

Several Israeli tanks that had penetrated into the Gaza sector have left the enclave's territory. According to the Palestinian government's press service, Israel is not conducting offensive actions in the residential neighborhoods of the sector.

According to the cabinet, Israeli tanks attacked two civilian vehicles, after which Palestinian armed groups forced them to withdraw.

Negotiations over the release of Hamas hostages have stalled after the Palestinian movement demanded that Israel allow fuel supplies to the Gaza Strip, but refused to guarantee the release of a large number of prisoners with foreign citizenship, NBC reported, citing sources.



