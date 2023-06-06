BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Clown World #27: Our Constitution Says A Negro Is Only 3/5ths Of A Person & It Is Not Arcane...
Golgotha's144,000
Golgotha's144,000
107 followers
13 views • 06/06/2023

       There is no such thing as time with God because He always has been and will always be. God sees our whole lives all at once and there is no injustice in His world. That is why the scriptures say no one will argue with God on judgment day. So when a black man today is racist or any man he shows that the racism against him was just because when given the chance he himself is also racist.

Keywords
racismconstitutionantifaabortionblack lives matternegro
