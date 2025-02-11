Ismail Al-Hadidi Freed After 9 Years of Imprisonment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The freed prisoner Ismail Al-Hadidi, from the town of Beit Liqya, southwest of Ramallah city, was released by the resistance in Gaza as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal after spending 9 and a half years in captivity out of 20 years in prison. Interview with Ismail Al-Hadidi, the freed prisoner.
Reporting: Salman Alkhatib
Filmed: 29/01/2025
